Gangtok, Jul 23 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 24,598 as 257 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 329, a health department said on Friday.

Sikkim at present has 2,796 active cases, while 264 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, and 21,209 people have recovered from the infection.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district (85), followed by South Sikkim (83), West Sikkim (79) and North Sikkim (10).

The Himalayan state has tested 1,936 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done thus far to 1,85,904 .

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate and recovery rate stood at 13.2 per cent and 87.2 per cent respectively.

