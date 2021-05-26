Gangtok, May 26 (PTI) Sikkim on Wednesday reported 295 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 13,806, a health department bulletin said

The death toll rose to 239 as two more patients succumbed to the disease, it said.

Of the new cases, 141 were registered in East Sikkim, 110 in South Sikkim, 43 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim district.

The Himalayan state now has 3,422 active cases, while 9,933 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 212 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 1,12,724 sample tests, including 1,195 in the last 24 hours, it added.

