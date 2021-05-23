Gangtok, May 23 (PTI) Sikkim reported 324 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 13,132, while the death toll climbed to 224 after three more patients succumbed to the virus, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The Himalayan state now has 3,317 active cases and 9,381 people have so far recovered from the disease, it said.

The fresh cases include 204 from East Sikkim, West Sikkim (69) and South Sikkim (51).

Sikkim has thus far tested 1,10,183 samples for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

