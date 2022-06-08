Gangtok, Jun 8 (PTI) Sikkim reported four fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 39,174, a health department bulletin said.

All the new infections were detected in East Sikkim district.

Sikkim now has nine active cases, while 747 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states and 37,966 persons have recovered from the disease.

Altogether 452 people have succumbed to the infection in the Himalayan state so far.

Sikkim tested 129 samples for detecting coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 3,39,258.

