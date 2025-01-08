Gangtok, Jan 8 (PTI) The Sikkim government asked all pubs, discotheques and karaoke bars to close by 11 pm every night and strictly prohibit the entry of people under 21 years of age, a notification said on Wednesday.

The directive comes in response to reports of unrestricted access for underage individuals to such venues and their consumption of alcohol, which the government states is contrary to the cultural values and public health priorities of Sikkim, it said.

Restaurants and bars must ensure that individuals under 21 years of age, including uniformed students, are not served alcohol, as per existing excise laws, the notification issued by the Urban Development Department said.

Penalties for violations include a fine of Rs 50,000, suspension of trade license, or permanent cancellation of the license under the Sikkim Trade License and Miscellaneous Rules, 2011, it said.

The rules, effective immediately, apply to all establishments across Sikkim, the notification said.

The move is expected to promote responsible business practices and safeguard the well-being of the youth.

