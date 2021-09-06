New Delhi (India), September 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Vaishnaw appreciated the team of engineers who conceived and executed the project and said, "the facilities, amenities provided for enhancing the comfort and convenience of passengers at Sir MV Terminal, will become a benchmark for stations which will be built in the future all over the country".

The Minister also reviewed the operational aspects of the railway yard, amenities and innovative features provided at the station.

"He discussed with senior officers of SWR, led by General Manager Sanjeev Kishore, about the potential for transportation of parcel from this terminal. He instructed the officials to formulate proposals to generate revenue from running parcel special trains to transport white goods, industrial tools, textiles and other products manufactured in this area," said a press statement.

Notably, the station is equipped with seven platforms and is designed to serve a footfall of 1 lakh passengers per day.

"The station is equipped with features like Braille signage, ramps to access subway apart from escalators and lifts. This makes it a Divyangjan-friendly station. An eco-friendly water recycling plant is also present at the station," read the statement.

Vaishnaw said that the issue of limited/narrow road access to the terminal will be sorted out very soon in consultation with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

BJP MP PC Mohan; General Manager South Western Railway (SWR) Sanjeev Kishore; Principal Chief Operations Manager Hari Shankar Verma; DRM Bengaluru Shyam Singh; Chief Administrative Officer, Construction Desh Ratan Gupta; and other senior officers of SWR; ADGP Railways Bhaskar Rao; Chief Commissioner BBMP Gaurav Gupta were present on the occasion. (ANI)

