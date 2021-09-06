Realme will launch two new smartphones under its popular Realme 8 series in India on September 9, 2021. Dubbed as Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i, these smartphones will go official this week alongside the Realme Pad, Realme Pocket Speaker, and Realme Cobble Speaker. The Chinese tech brand will be hosting a virtual launch event at 12:30 pm IST. The company is leaving no stones unturned to keep the buzz going around these devices. Realme Pad Android Tablet Confirmed To Get 10.4-inch WUXGA+ Display

Realme India and Europe CEO - Madhav Sheth has been teasing the devices on his official Twitter account. In a recent teaser, Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme 8i will sport a 120Hz display. He also mentioned in his tweet that Realme 8i is the only smartphone in its price segment to come equipped with this display.

Our latest #realme8i is the only smartphone in this price segment that is equipped with 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display. It not only gives you a faster refresh rate but also sharper animations. Gear up for an #InfinitelySmooth experience! pic.twitter.com/uxBP1Ejtzv — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 5, 2021

Ahead of the launch, a new image has surfaced online that reveals full specifications, colours and other details of both handsets. The leaked image suggests that Realme 8s 5G will get a 90Hz display, 64MP quad rear camera setup, 16MP selfie camera, 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC and more. It will come in two colour options - Universe Blue and Universe Purple. As for variants, there will be two variants to choose from - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The phone will also get an extended RAM feature with expansion up to 13GB.

Realme 8i (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme 8i, on the other hand, will come equipped with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 50MP triple rear camera, 16MP selfie shooter, 120Hz display, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and more. The phone will come in two shades - Space Black and Space Purple. It also gets an extended RAM feature, but it will be limited to 10GB. The handset will be available in storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB +128GB.

Realme 8s 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The Chinese smartphone brand will announce prices and availability details of the devices during the launch event, which will happen on September 9. The display specifications mentioned on the leaked image is in line with the one revealed by Madhav Sheth. Expect Realme to disclose a few more details of the phones as we approach the launch event.

