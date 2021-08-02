New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday met with representatives of the trade unions of different markets of Delhi and briefed them about the changes proposed in the GST (Amendment) Bill.

"GST audit which used to be done earlier by the traders will not be needed anymore. Lakhs of traders will get relief due to the elimination of the mandatory GST audit, considering the audit added a lot of financial burden on the traders," Sisodia said.

"Earlier, if the GST 3B (self-declared summary of returns) was late, a rule of interest was attached to the entire output tax. Now, after the change in section 50, interest will have to be paid only on the net cash liability.

Similarly, previously, there was a provision to pay tax and fine in case of detention or confiscation of goods. Now, traders and transporters have been given relief by changing it. The rules to prevent evasion of GST by creating bogus firms have also been tightened, which will ensure that the masterminds of such thefts are caught and held accountable," he added.

GST expert Rakesh Gupta, who was involved in the meeting, informed that last week, 15 amendments were approved in the Delhi Assembly under the Delhi GST (Amendment) Bill.

"In the last few days, there has been a lot of discussion among the traders all over Delhi regarding these GST amendments. Considering lakhs of traders will be benefited greatly, a positive consensus can be noticed among traders," he said.

