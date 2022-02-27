Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): Six Assamese students stranded in Ukraine arrived in separate flights in New Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday morning as part of the evacuation program launched by the government of India under "Operation Ganga".

An official statement of the Assam government stated, "Officials of Assam Bhawan in Mumbai and New Delhi have received the students and have done the necessary arrangements to send them home. Assam government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs for hassle-free evacuation and safe travel of the students."

The students who have been evacuated are Tanmayee Parashar, Siya Das, Daisy Basumatary and Kritika Basant (Guwahati), Anurag Bhuyan (Gohpur) and Himashree Kakati (Sualkuchi).

Tanmayee and Siya who arrived in Mumbai are in Assam Bhawan in Mumbai and all the arrangements are being done to send them home by the Assam government officials.

Anurag and Kritika were received by officials from Assam Bhawan, Delhi on their arrival in the national capital today.

They will be staying with their relatives in Delhi and air travel from Delhi to Guwahati will be arranged accordingly.

The tickets have been arranged by the Assam government.

Himashree and Daisy arrived in New Delhi today morning and they were received by officials from Assam Bhawan, Delhi.

They will be staying in Assam House, Delhi, and their air travel from New Delhi to Guwahati is arranged accordingly by the Assam government.

All the students were studying medicine in different universities and colleges in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under operation Ganga, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

"Operation Ganga continues. The fourth flight has left to bring our 198 Indians from Bucharest to Delhi safely," Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

Earlier in a Tweet, the Foreign Minister said that the third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Hungary's Budapest under Operation Ganga.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

