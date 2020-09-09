Indore, Sep 9 (PTI) Three cases have been registered against six BJP leaders for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines by taking out processions during 'Narmada Kalash Yatra' at Sanver in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Wednesday.

The processions that were taken out at different places in Sanver Assembly constituency had violated preventive orders issued by the district administration in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Harinarayanachari Mishra said.

Three cases were registered on Tuesday night under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against six BJP leaders, including district unit president Rajesh Sonkar, who had organised the processions, the official said.

According to the police, two cases were registered at Sanver police station, while another one was registered at Chandravatiganj police station and two BJP leaders have been named in each of these cases.

The BJP's Narmada Kalash Yatra in 250 villages of Sanver started from September 4 and is scheduled to end on Thursday, party sources said.

Photographs of these processions, which have gone viral on social media, show hundreds of women dancing in groups.

