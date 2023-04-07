Deoghar (Jharkhand), Apr 7 (PTI) Six people allegedly involved in phishing activities were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Friday.

The cybercriminals were apprehended during a raid in a building under the Town Police Station limits, DSP (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Pregnant Women Suffer Uneasiness Due to Wrong Diagnosis in Jahanabad.

Twenty-six mobile phones, 37 SIM and four ATM cards along with a notebook were recovered from their possession, the police officer said.

At least 77 crime links were detected from the SIM cards and the IMEI numbers of the seized mobile phones, he said.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: 'Dubai-Based Maulana' Dupes Man of Rs 1.99 Lakh On Pretext of Helping Him Marry His Lover.

"The investigation is on," the DSP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)