Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Six people, including a girl child died and three other injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck carrying borewell rig at Chevella near here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victims were on their way to Gurmitkal in Karnataka from the city and a total of 11 members were in the vehicle when the accident occurred, they said.

"Four women, a girl child and driver of the vehicle died on the spot. The injured were admitted to hospital," a police official said.

Over speeding is suspected to be the cause of the mishap, they added.

