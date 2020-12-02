Mumbai, Dec 2: While Mumbai's Covid-19 deaths dropped to single-digit figure on Tuesday, for the first time since March 30, Maharashtra's deaths and active cases scenario remained worrisome on Tuesday though new infections reported a drop, health authorities said here.

The state reported 95 deaths - compared to the peak tally of 515 reported on September 15 - as the state's total fatalities shot up to 47,246. The new infections hovered just below the 5,000-mark with 4,930 fresh cases, taking Maharashtra's overall tally to 18,28,826 cases. India's Daily COVID-19 Case Count Below 50,000 for Most of November, Despite Around Million Tests Per Day.

As many as 17 of the 36 districts across the state reported fatalities on Tuesday though all reported new infections, with the bulk of deaths from getting reported from the Mumbai-Pune regions.

The state's recovery rate improved, from 92.39 per cent to to 98.49 percent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.58 per cent.

Simultaneously, another chunk of 6,290 fully recovered patients returned home, taking the total to 16,91,412 till date, much higher than the 89,098 active cases currently present in the state.

Of the 95 deaths reported on Tuesday, Pune led the tally with 32 fatalities, followed by 11 in Satara, 9 in Mumbai, 8 in Jalgaon, 5 in Thane, 4 each in Yavatmal and Chandrapur, 3 each in Nashik, Jalna, Akola and Nagpur, 2 each in Solapur, Latur, and 1 each in Palghar, Sangli, Osmanabad, Beed and Nanded.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for a month now, Mumbai recorded single-digit deaths -- 9 -- for the first time since March 31, when 7 deaths were reported, taking the city's toll to 10,893.

Mumbai's new cases remained below the 1,000-mark as it added 724 new infections to take its tally to 284,191.

Of the total 8 Circles, Mumbai circle (MMR, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) recorded 15 new deaths - pushing up the toll to 18,537 - while a spike of 1,356 new infectees took its tally to 634,016.

Pune circle (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) recorded 45 fatalities as the death toll zoomed to 10,820 while the daily infections increased by 1,099 to 456,646.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased from 535,530 to 538,084 now, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went up from 6,354 to 6,420 on Tuesday.

