Nissan India is all set to launch the Magnite Sub Compact SUV today. As a reminder, Magnite was officially unveiled this October making its global debut in India. The online launch event will commence at 10:25 am via Nissan India's official YouTube & social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Customers can book the upcoming Magnite SUV for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled; India Launch Early Next Year.

The new Magnite SUV will flaunt an octagonal front grille with chrome inserts along with bi-projector headlamps, LED light guide, L-shaped LED DRLs that provides a sporty look at the front.

Are you ready for the Big, Bold and Beautiful, all new #NissanMagnite? Get ready to #IgniteYourCarisma! Join us tomorrow: https://t.co/bsXFY0DBz6 pic.twitter.com/QmrO6jqxDe — Nissan India (@Nissan_India) December 1, 2020

Mechanically, Nissan Magnite SUV will come in two variants - 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol that will produce 71 bhp of power, 96 Nm of torque & 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill making 99 bhp of power, 16 Nm of torque. The new SUV will get a 5-speed manual gearbox transmission along with an optional CVT automatic gearbox.

Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

On the inside, the new SUV will come equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, a fully digital instrument panel with a 7-inch TFT multi-information display, automatic AC, rear AC vents, steering mounted controls, cruise control, push-button stop/start, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lightning, puddle lamp, tyre pressure monitoring system & more.

Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

The 2020 Nissan Magnite SUV is expected to be priced in India at Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the top-end model could cost Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, Magnite SUV will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport & Kia Sonet.

Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).