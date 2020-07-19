Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana mounted to 45,076 on Sunday with 1,296 fresh cases and six related deaths being reported.

Out of the 1,296 fresh cases, 557 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 111 and 87 cases respectively.

A state government bulletin said 32,438 people have recovered so far, while 12,224 were active cases as on Sunday.

The government bulletin said 12,519 samples were tested on Sunday taking the cumulative to 2.65 lakh.

It said the tests per million population was 6,630, while cumulative sample positivity rate was 17 per cent.

According to the bulletin, the total number of government COVID-19 hospitals was 61 and the total number of earmarked COVID-19 beds was 17,081.

It said people can contact 9154170960 on Whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories.

Meanwhile, the state human rights commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports that a man died due to alleged negligence in a government hospital at Nalgonda and sought a report from the district officials.

