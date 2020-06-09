India News | Six Deaths, 178 New COVID-19 Cases in T'gana

Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Telangana saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 178 fresh cases, taking the tally of positive cases to 3,920 while six deaths pushed the fatalities to 148.

All the fresh cases were reported from different parts of Telangana and no migrants/deportees/foreign returnees were found positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

Out of the 178 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, where the majority of COVID-19 cases in the state have been reported inthe state, accounted for 143.

A total of 1,742 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after recovery, while the number of active cases in the state stood at 2,030.

The total number of cases till 5 PM on Tuesday was 3,472, of which migrants, foreign returnees and others numbered 448.

Expressing concern over the spread of the virus in Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy observed that the union health secretary had given suggestions to state officials to check the spread of the virus.

These suggestions should be implemented effectively to create confidence among people that the state and Central governments are working together to combat COVID-19, he said.

Reddy also advised that patients be identified early by undertaking a household survey for containing the virus in areas with high population density.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Telangana government improve facilities and infrastructure to treat COVID-19 patients.

BJP MLA Raja Singh, referring to the complaints of family members of a deceased television journalist, about poor facilities at a state run hospital where he was treated, alleged that there were not enough beds there nor any system to treat patients in serious condition

He requested Rao to put in place hospital facilities at hotels or sports stadia if state-run Gandhi hospital is full.

Congress Legislature Party leader M Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that adequate kits and beds are not available at hospitals in the state and that there had been no recruitment of doctors and paramedical personnel.

Health Minister E Rajender, however, found fault with the parties for ignoring the services of the health department at a time when healthcare providers were working hard to save peoples lives, putting themselves at risk.

The government has on several occasions asserted that there is no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment kits and other medical equipment in hospitals.

