Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) Six deer that strayed into residential areas from the Sundarbans, amid Cyclone 'Yaas', were rescued and sent back to their habitat by the forest department, a senior official said.

The herbivores might have panicked amid the rough weather conditions and escaped the mangrove forest, when the cyclone struck, Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav told PTI.

One animal was rescued at Gosaba by forest management committee, with help from locals, the other five were spotted in different areas situated in the vicinity of the jungle in South 24 Parganas district.

All rescued deer were medically examined and released into the wild, Yadav said.

"There was no other report of any other creature having strayed from the jungle, but the forest department is keeping a close tab on the movement of animals and their conduct," he said.

At least 30 camps of the forest department, situated in various parts of South 24 Parganas, have been inundated due to heavy rain and high tide, caused by the cyclonic storm, forcing officials to move to elevated ground, the chief wildlife warden added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)