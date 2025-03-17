Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 17 (PTI) Beed district in Maharashtra was rocked by a fresh crime wherein a 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by ten people with wires and rope, leading to the arrest of six persons, police said on Monday.

As per the FIR, Vikas Bansode, a truck driver, was assaulted by truck owner Bhausaheb Kshirsagar over a love affair.

Kshirsagar allegedly called Bansode to Ghumri Pimpri village on March 12 under the pretext of celebrating the Holi festival and held him captive, police said.

The victim's brother Akash stated in the FIR that Vikas and his friend were tied with ropes and assaulted.

Kshirsagar called complainant Akash over the phone on March 15 and asked him to come to Pimpri Ghumri village. When Akash reached the village with his relatives, they came to know that Vikas had been taken to a hospital.

Akash stated that his brother was brought to the hospital by two people in a four-wheeler and they left without sharing any details. The victim was declared dead by doctors, the FIR said.

Police registered a case of murder against Kshirsagar and nine others under various sections of BNS and the Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989.

"Police have so far arrested six persons while two teams are on the trail of the remaining accused," an official said.

Beed hit the headlines over the brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last December.

