Bhubaneswar/Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 26 (PTI) At least six people, including three women, were killed and 17 others injured on Friday in two separate road accidents in Odsiha's Ganjam and Koraput districts, police said.

Three persons, including a woman, were killed and four others injured when a bus with 30 passengers on board and a pick-up van collided head-on at Khadabhaga on National Highway 59 in Ganjam, a senior officer said.

The deceased persons were identified as Rajendra Kumar Badu (55) and Babu Behera (35) of Haladiapadar and Sunita Patra (45) of Gobindanuagaon, near Berhampur, Aska Police Station inspector in charge P Swroop Kishan said.

The injured persons were admitted to a sub-divisional hospital at Aska and their condition was stated to be out of danger, the police said.

The bus was on its way from Sorada towards Berhampur when the accident took place and the deceased were the passengers of the Aska-bound pick-up van, the officer said.

In another accident involving two motorcycles, a car and an auto-rickshaw in Koraput, three persons, including two women, were killed and 13 others injured, police said.

The accident took place around 2.30 pm near Bijapur Square under the Borigumma Police Station limits when the car with a Chhattisgarh registration number collided with a motorcycle, and then these two vehicles hit another two-wheeler and autorickshaw with 15 passengers on board, another police officer said.

Two of the deceased persons were passengers of the autorickshaw and another was a motorcyclist.

The deceased are yet to be identified, the officer said.

The injured persons were taken to SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of three persons in the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of each deceased.

He also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

