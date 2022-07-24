Saran (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): Six people were killed when a house collapsed due to a blast at Chhapra in Saran district of Bihar on Sunday, said Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar.

Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris, added the SP.

The forensic team and bomb disposal squad are on the spot.

"Six people died after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. We are investigating the reason behind the explosion. The forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called," Santosh Kumar, Saran SP told mediapersons in Chhapra.

Meanwhile, the injured persons have been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Chhapra. The condition of the injured persons is stated to be critical.

The blast took place in the house of the person named Riyaz Mian in Khodaibagh village under Khaira police station. The explosion took place today.

Firecrackers in large quantities were kept in the Mian's house. Riyaz Mian is a firecracker trader, who allegedly sold crackers illegally during marriages. It is alleged that the house was an illegal manufacturing unit for firecrackers.

The intensity of the explosion not only destroyed the house but also damaged the six adjoining houses. Cracks have appeared in more than six adjoining houses. (ANI)

