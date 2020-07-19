Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Six more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Sunday, raising the toll in the state to 559, while 934 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 29,434, officials said.

Two deaths each were recorded in Ajmer and Jodhpur and one death each in Nagaur and Pratapgarh, an official statement said.

Out of the new 934 cases, 126 were reported in Jodhpur, 104 in Dholpur, 84 in Ajmer, 72 in Bikaner, 71 each in Pali and Barmer, 70 in Jalore, 52 in Alwar, 42 in Kota, 40 in Bharatpur and 38 in Jaipur, it said.

Curfew has been imposed in many police station areas across the state due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

A total of 20,958 people have been discharged after recovery, while 7,145 patients are under treatment.

In Jaipur, the death toll from coronavirus has increased to 179, followed by 68 in Jodhpur, 46 in Bharatpur, 29 in Kota, 28 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 20 in Nagaur, 16 in Pali and 14 in Dholpur.

