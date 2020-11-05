Srinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 524 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities linked to the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the infection count to 97,224 and the death toll to 1,517, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 185 were from the Jammu division and 339 from Kashmir valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 155 new cases, followed by 99 in Jammu.

The Union Territory has 5,802 active cases of the novel coronavirus while 89,905 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Two of the new deaths were recorded from Jammu division and four from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

