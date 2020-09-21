Patna, Sep 21 (PTI) Bihar reported six more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, pushing the death toll to 870, while the tally rose to 1,69,855 with 1,314 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Patna, Bhagalpur, Vaishali and Banka districts, it said.

The fresh infections include 260 from Patna, Muzaffarpur (125), Purnea (75), Nalanda (60) and Supaul (57).

Bihar now has 13,161 actives cases, while 1,55,824 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,381 since Sunday, the bulletin said.

The state's recovery rate stands at 91.74 per cent.

It has tested a total of 1,73,603 samples in the past 24 hours, and more than 58.73 lakh specimens overall.

