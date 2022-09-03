Mainpuri, Sep 3 (PTI) Six persons including a lady gang leader along with her husband have been slapped with Gangster Act, officials said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit told PTI that police had recently busted a gang of robbers headed by Vineeta, wife of Gabbar of Kishanpur Gadia village.

The gang members include her husband Gabbar, Vinod alias Kabutar, Pravesh Kumar alias Golu, Shankar Mistri and Sonu Kavadi.

The modus operandi of the gang was that Vineeta used to travel on e-rickshaws as a passenger and used to intoxicate fellow travellers and rob their belongings and then escape with the help of her gang members, Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit told PTI.

He said that a week ago, gang members were arrested and robbed articles were recovered from them.

During interrogation, they admitted the crimes committed by them, the SP said.

Dixit said in view of the seriousness of the cases, he had recommended that District Magistrate Avinash Krishna Singh slap Gangster Act against them.

