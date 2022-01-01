Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) The 'Skill Hub Initiative' programme was formally launched in Jammu and Kashmir under the Samagra Shiksha project here on Saturday, an official said.

Project Director-Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj Kanethia said 40 schools have been identified and designated as 'skill hubs' in the Union Territory but initially the programme is being launched in nine government schools as a pilot project.

Also Read | Sulli Deals 2.0: GitHub App 'Bulli Bai' Targets Muslim Women, Shares Pictures of Journalists, Social Workers, Students, Famous Personalities.

The 'Skill Hub Initiative' is part of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY) 3.0 and was launched across the country on January 1. It will be executed through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The scheme, envisioned by the Union ministries of education, and skill development and entrepreneurship, aims to provide NSDC certified skill courses for out of school children and youth, and dropouts.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: No Lockdown in West Bengal, Govt Likely To Impose Curbs in Phases.

It also aims at preparing them for placements as well as self-entrepreneurships. The scheme shall also be supported by the State Skill Development Missions.

Kanethia said the nine schools selected under the pilot project would be imparting training in NSDC recognised courses and eventually the programme will be extended to cover other schools.

The government schools that have been designated as 'skill hubs' are located in different districts including Reasi, Budgam, Anantnag, Poonch, Srinagar, Kishtwar, Pulwama, and Jammu, he said.

Vocational trainers deployed in these schools with their efforts did extensive counselling of candidates before enrolment for certified courses, Kanethia said.

he training has been launched in all the schools simultaneously, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)