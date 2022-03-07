Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Twenty-one cows were rescued in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday when they were being taken to Haryana to be slaughtered, police said.

The smugglers transporting the animals in a truck, however, managed to escape, they said.

The truck was initially signalled to stop at a checkpoint in the Bansur police station area but it sped away. A police team gave chase and found the vehicle abandoned near the Kundli river bridge, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said,.

Twenty-four cows were found on the truck. Three of them were dead and 21 were handed over to a shelter, she said.

The SP said 10 litres of hooch was also found in the cabin of the vehcile.

The truck has been seized and a case registered under sections of the IPC, Excise Act and the Rajasthan Bovine Animals (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, she added.

