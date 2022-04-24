Niwari (MP), Apr 24 (PTI) A sniffer dog of Madhya Pradesh police was stolen from tourist town Orchha, police said on Sunday.

The canine was taken away by four persons travelling in an SUV from the backside of a temple after it ran away in panic due to the bursting of firecrackers from its handler, an official said quoting the complaint.

Orchha police station in-charge Abhay Pratap Singh said a complaint was received and the dog, a German Shepherd, will be recovered soon.

In his complaint to the police, the sniffer dog's handler Jamuna Prasad, a constable with the Special Armed Force (SAF) of MP Police, said that he was staying with the canine at a dharmshala in Orchha.

On April 19 evening, the dog was off-leash when crackers started bursting at a marriage procession in the area, the complainant said.

Amid the bursting of firecrackers, the dog ran away from the spot and later the handler contacted the police, the FIR stated.

The complainant said that four persons travelling in an SUV were seen taking away the dog from the backside of a temple.

Meanwhile, police sources said that the dog was recovered from Chirgaon town of Uttar Pradesh but it is not confirmed.

