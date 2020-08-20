Panaji (Goa) [India], August 20 (ANI): In our endeavour to provide quality and nutritious meals to our patients, Sodexo has commenced operations at ESI COVID Hospital, Margao, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane said on Thursday.

"With ESI Hospital being one of the designated COVID Hospitals of the state, we are ensuring that all the patients are served with nutritious meals as per the Dieticians recommendation. To further enhance the service and take extra precaution, the food is pre-packaged with low touch items," the Minister said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | Streetwear vs High Fashion.

The minister said our motive lies in ensuring a safe environment with quality medical care for our COVID patients.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there 3,838 active cases of coronavirus in Goa with 8713 cured/migrated/discharged and 124 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | Musical Artist Jeremy Tamaskin Hobbs – The Epitome of Talent, Entrepreneurship, and Versatility.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)