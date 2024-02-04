Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): A day after the massive fire incident at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district that left five people dead, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri visited the spot on Saturday to take stock of the situation and assess the relief measures.

Speaking to the media, DyCM Agnihotri said that a special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. The treatment of the injured is ongoing, and four people are still missing.

"The police have detained the factory manager, and his interrogation is in progress. All the police officers are present at the site. Once the situation normalises, our team will go inside again, and the owners will also be brought in. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter," he said.

The fierce fire broke out at a perfume-making factory near Jharmajri, Nalagarh in Solan district on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over deaths of five people.

"The incident of fire in a private factory located at Jharmajri of Baddi in Nalagarh sub-division of Solan district is sad. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God that the injured get a speedy recovery. I have issued directions to the district administration to investigate the incident and provide all possible assistance to the affected families," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a post on X.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said that the fire is under control and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently examining the building.

"The fire seems to be under control now. The NDRF team is externally examining the building, and after that, it will examine the building internally. After this, the forensic science team will go inside and collect the evidence. We have formed an SIT to conduct a detailed inspection. The SIT team will then investigate the incident," the DGP told ANI on Saturday. (ANI)

