Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Palli Panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Samba has achieved the distinction of becoming the country's first panchayat in adopting several government initiatives including the measures to become carbon neutral Panchayat.

The Panchayat boasts of a 500 KV Solar Power Plant inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Panchayat Day on April 24, 2022.

Due to recent intermittent rains in and around district Samba, agricultural fields were waterlogged due to poor runoff from the surface. The site of the 500 KW Solar Power Plant, which is surrounded by paddy fields, also got water-logged as such. However, the functioning of the solar plant was not affected as it continues to work normally.

Taking immediate cognizance of the accumulation of water at the solar plant, Deputy Commissioner Samba gave directions for earth levelling to resolve the problem of water logging. Further, wild growth of grass has also been removed, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, the Teams of Rural Development, Power Development Department, District administration Samba and JAKEDA also visited Palli Panchayat to inspect the condition of the 500 KW Solar Power Plant installed by CEL a Public Sector undertaking under "Gram Urja Swaraj", a Panchayat owned systems operating model.

The team of JAKEDA officials headed by Additional Secretary, Science & Technology Department informed that the system is fully functional and generating the desired amount of energy which is being fed to the Utility Grid.

The district administration team was headed by ADDC, Rajinder Singh. The RDD was asked for prompt removal of the unwanted grass from the site, which has been removed.

The inspection of the solar power plant has revealed that the SPV panels are maintained in reasonably good structural integrity and no damage is caused to the said SPP, the release said.

The said solar plant is a first of its kind which has been developed as a pilot project at Village Palli in District Samba, making it the country's first panchayat on its way to becoming carbon neutral.

The PRIs of panchayat, who were also present at the site, intimated that land for the expansion of the solar power plant has also been identified so that its capacity could be augmented for the benefit of the residents of the Palli Panchayat.

The development of such a Grid Connected Solar Project in J&K has helped DISCOMs in meeting the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) targets set by the Ministry of Power in respect of Jammu and Kashmir.

The release said that after the visit of the PM during the national PRI conference, Palli is fast emerging as a model panchayat. District administration is focusing on 100 per cent saturation of all major Government schemes in the Panchayat.

All landholders in Palli have been issued land passbooks. The panchayat is also saturated in Aadhar and Ayushman Sehat and other social security schemes.

Among many firsts, Palli has also formulated Climate Resilience Plan for making the Panchayat carbon neutral.

The release said a detailed survey was conducted for studying carbon emission level and formulation of plan accordingly. Several important steps have already been undertaken like the planting of 500 plants of guava, lemon, jamun, mango etc and introduction of diversification of crops. Many other steps as suggested by experts have been incorporated in the plan which will make Palli completely carbon neutral within the next six years.

As part of Mission Amrit Sarovar, which was launched by the PM during the PRI conference, a beautiful Amrit Sarovar has been completed at Palli. (ANI)

