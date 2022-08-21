Jammu, Aug 21 (PTI) An Army jawan allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The personnel was found hanging with a rope by his colleagues inside a camp at Mankote on August 18 and was rushed to a military hospital, a police official said.

However, the soldier breathed his last at the hospital during treatment on Sunday, the official said, adding police have started inquest proceedings in this connection.

The official said the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

