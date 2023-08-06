Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' rent the air in Babulal Jat's village here on Sunday as his inconsolable family and proud villagers bid farewell to the Army soldier who died in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jat, 38, was accorded a guard of honour by the Army and the Rajasthan Police. His two sons Vishal (18) and Vishesh (14) lit the pyre.

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Shahpura MLA Alok Beniwal were among those who paid tributes to the slain soldier.

Army, police and administration officials also attended his last rites.

Jat and two other soldiers were killed in the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

