Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): Soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces read the Preamble to the Constitution of India to mark Constitution Day in Kargil sector, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, on Thursday.

A Bharat Bhushan Babu, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, tweeted, "On the occasion of Samvidhan Diwas, soldiers of Indian Armed Forces, in Kargil sector, read the Preamble to the Constitution of India and pledged to uphold its values."

The tweet added, "Undeterred by rain, cold or snow, the Indian Armed Forces soldiers of CIF (Delta) at Doda, Kishtwar celebrated the 71st Indian Constitution Day by reading the Preamble of the Constitution of India with a pledge to uphold its values."

According to the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Defence, he tweeted, "An Oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India was taken by our Soldiers! Proud of our Army, Proud to be an Indian!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Constitution Day is a day to express gratitude to the makers of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to building India of their dreams.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the document. (ANI)

