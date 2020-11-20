Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) In an apparent dig at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said some visit the state prior to elections and leave making tall promises, but she stays by the side of people throughout the year.

Inaugurating a Chhath puja in the city, Banerjee said her government does not believe in only delivering speeches during polls.

Without naming central BJP leaders who visited West Bengal in the recent past, Banerjee said, "There are some people who come to the state only before and during elections. They deliver long speeches and then leave soon afterwards. Unlike them, we stay with the public throughout the year, in every situation."

Assembly elections are due in West BengaL in April-May next year.

Urging people to take part in Chhath rituals in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, she said her government did not stop people from celebrating Eid, Durga Puja, Kali Puja and now Chhath.

"We just requested people to diligently follow certain safety guidelines. We are happy that the public came forward and extended all cooperation to enforce the guidelines during the festivals," Banerjee said.

The chief minister said many states have asked people to observe Chhath rituals at home, "but we have allowed people to go to waterbodies in small groups avoiding long processions".

Banerjee said Bengal is a state of amity where different religions and communities live together, and called for "defeating those who try to instigate riots and discord... This country is for justice and humanity."

