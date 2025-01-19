Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) The younger son of the first wife of a studio owner, who was shot dead in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district a week ago, was arrested after he was found to be the conspirator of the murder, a police officer said on Sunday.

Besides the son Rakesh Gorai, who held a grudge against his father for allegedly neglecting the first wife and her children, two 19-year-old contract killers were arrested.

Dilip Gorai (60) was shot dead inside his studio in busy Chandil market by two motorcycle-borne killers soon after he opened it on the morning of January 13.

Rakesh, known as a well-behaved person in the locality, used to earn his livelihood by selling fish in the market to look after his ailing mother who was allegedly neglected by her husband, Chandil Sub-Divisional Police Officer Arvind Kumar Binha said.

Rakesh's brother was killed in a road accident about a year ago and he alone had to spend a lot for the treatment of his mother, a heart patient, Binha said.

“He was not getting any financial support from his father, whose four children from second wife were living a decent life, pursuing medical and engineering courses. One son was employed in the railway,” the SDPO said.

Angered by his father's behaviour to his mother and her two children, Rakesh hired the contract killers for Rs 65,000 to eliminate him, Binha said.

On the morning of January 13, the two hitmen entered the studio and shot Dilip Gorai dead. He was declared dead on arrival after he was taken to Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur.

