New Delhi, October 5: Activist Sonam Wangchuk demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of four people during the Leh protest, stating that he is prepared to stay in jail until this demand is met. Sajjad Kargili, leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), posted on X that his message was conveyed through his brother, Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, and advocate Mustafa Haji, who met him at the jail on October 4.

Wangchuk is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. Police detained him on September 26, two days after violent protests erupted in Ladakh's capital, Leh, over demands for statehood and inclusion under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution of India. Ladakh Statehood Protest: Supreme Court to Hear Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Gitanjali J Angmo’s Plea Seeking His Release on October 6.

Sonam Wangchuck Demands Independent Judicial Inquiry in Leh Protest

Sonam Wangchuk’s message from Central Jail, Jodhpur. Today on the 4th of October Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley ( Sonam Wangchuk’s elder brother ) and advocate Mustafa Haji met Mr. Sonam Wangchuk at Jodhpur Central Jail. Mr. Sonam has conveyed the following message to the people of… pic.twitter.com/pPl5OqTxXA — 𝐒𝐚𝐣𝐣𝐚𝐝 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐢 | سجاد کرگلی (@SajjadKargili_) October 5, 2025

In a post on social media X, Kargili wrote, "Sonam Wangchuk's message from Central Jail, Jodhpur. Today on the 4th of October Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley (Sonam Wangchuk's elder brother ) and advocate Mustafa Haji met Mr. Sonam Wangchuk at Jodhpur Central Jail. Wangchuck said in his message that he is doing well, both physically and mentally, and thanked everyone for their concern and prayers. He expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He reaffirmed his support for the Apex Body and the KDA (Kashmir Democratic Alliance) in their demand for Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh, emphasizing his commitment to the cause and appealed to the people of Ladakh to maintain peace and unity, continuing their struggle peacefully in the true Gandhian way of non-violence.

"Mr. Sonam has conveyed the following message to the people of Ladakh and India. 1. I am doing well, both physically and mentally and thank everyone for their concern and prayers. 2. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those people who lost their lives and my prayers with people who are injured and are arrested. 3. There should be an independent Judicial Inquiry into the killing of our four people and unless that is done I am prepared to stay in Jail. 4. I stand firmly with Apex Body and the KDA and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule and Statehood and whatever actions Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them, wholeheartedly. 5. I appeal people to keep peace and unity and continue with our struggle peacefully- in the true Gandhian way of non-violence," the post read.

The violence on September 24 claimed the lives of four people amid police retaliation, after the protestors set a political party's office on fire. The protests were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and was shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan for allegedly inciting violent protests in Ladakh. He was also booked under the NSA after violence in Leh, in which four people were killed and 80 others were injured.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)