Leh [Ladakh], September 24 (ANI): Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday ended his 15-day hunger strike after clashes erupted in Leh over the demands of statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

In a press conference, Songam Wangchuk announced the decision as a precautionary measure to bring stability in the region. He believed that his protest could further spark violence in Leh and decided to call it off.

Also Read | X vs Government of India: Karnataka High Court Rejects Elon Musk-Led X Corp's Plea, Upholds Centre's Authority To Block Social Media Content via Sahyog Portal.

Wangchuk condemned the protest and appealed for peace in the region. He said that no party was involved in the protest, as he believes that no party is strong enough to mobilise youth there.

"This incident has disrupted our peaceful protest, which was going on for the last 5 years. We were getting indications from the youth that they thought the path of peace was not working. Today's incident was the precipitation of such things... No party is so strong in Leh that it can mobilise youth in large numbers. This was protest by the youth was only due to larger issues of umemployment and others...We saw Gen-Z's frenzy today...I understand their frustration over the last five years, but I condemn their way of protest."

Also Read | Ladakh Statehood Protest: 4 Killed, 70 Injured in Violent Clashes With Security Forces; Restrictions Imposed in Leh.

Earlier, Activist Sonam Wangchuck, who has been at the forefront of the movement, appealed for peace, asking youth to "stop this nonsense" as the violence only "damages their cause."

Sharing a video on X, Wangchuk wrote, "Very sad by the events in Leh. My message of the peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.

In the video, Wangchuk appealed to the youth not to take the path of violence, adding that this nullifies his efforts for the rights of Ladakh. He said that the incident of two people being admitted to hospital sparked the widespread anger.

He urged the government to be more sensitive towards Ladakh and acknowledge their demands.

"Today, on the 15th day of our fast, I am deeply saddened to report that widespread violence and vandalism erupted in Leh city. Several offices and police vehicles were set on fire. Yesterday, two of those who had been on a 35-day fast here had to be taken to the hospital, in very critical condition. This sparked widespread anger, and a complete shutdown was declared across Leh today. Thousands of young people came out. Some people think they were our supporters. The entire Leh is our supporter. But this was a Gen Z revolution. They have been unemployed for the last 5 years," Wangchuk said.

"I appeal to the young generation of Ladakh, not to follow this path of violence because it thwarts my five years of efforts. I've been fasting for so many years, marching peacefully, and then resorting to violence; this is not our path. I request the young generation to approach the government through peace. I want the government to listen to the message of peace. When they ignore peaceful protests and marches, such situations arise. I would urge the government to be sensitive about Ladakh and urge the younger generation to follow the path of peace. This (violence) path is not my path. It is a result of their anger," he added.

This comes after massive protest by the people of Ladakh turned violent as the demonstrators targeted governments buildings and BJP office in Leh.

People of Ladakh has been demanding the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, "Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram."

Meanwhile, there has been a demand for statehood for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)