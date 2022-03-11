New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday greeted the outgoing chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand for the BJP's victory in the four states and said the win came due to the double engine growth witnessed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sonowal greeted the chief ministers -- Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) Pramod Sawant (Goa), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) -- through separate telephonic conversations.

"Spoke to Uttar Pradesh CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji over phone & congratulated him on the historic victory by @BJP4UP. The sacred land of Prabhu Shri Ram is moving fast on the Double Engine of growth under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Conveyed my best wishes to him," he tweeted.

Sonowal said the coastal state of Goa is India's pride and is rapidly growing under the guidance of the prime minister.

"Had a telephonic conversation with Goa CM Shri @DrPramodPSawant ji and congratulated him on the impressive win by @BJP4Goa. Wished him the best for the future," he said.

Congratulating the Manipur chief minister for the "magnificent victory", Sonowal said the "jewelled land" is witnessing massive transformations led by the priority focus of the prime minister. "My best wishes for the forward journey of the state," he said.

"Talked to Uttarakhand CM Shri @pushkardhami ji and congratulated him on the tremendous win by @BJP4UK. Led by the vision of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the Devbhoomi is on the trajectory of growth. My best wishes," he said in another tweet.

The BJP Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab.

