Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated Kolkata Port's first solar power plant in Haldia in the Purba Medinipur district.

The 1 mw ground-mounted plant, built at a cost of Rs 6.6 crore, will power around 1,400 staff quarters in the port's Haldia township, officials said.

Also Read | Doon Drone Mela 2021: Jyotiraditya Scindia Flags Off the Event in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

It will generate 1.4 million units of green energy every year and save Rs 70 lakh per annum, they said.

The project was executed by Kolkata-based Vikram Solar.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Father in Phagwara.

"We are glad for the successful commissioning of the 1 mw solar plant. This is our first step towards green energy adoption and reiterates our commitment towards contributing to the National Solar Mission while reducing our carbon footprint and effectively choosing to restore the climate," said A Ganesan, General Manager (Engineering) at the Haldia Dock Complex.

Besides, the minister also unveiled an illumination and surveillance system in the port area for better monitoring of cargo-handling operations.

During his two-day visit, Sonowal unveiled projects worth over Rs 350 crore at Haldia and Kolkata docks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)