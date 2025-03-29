New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Friday passed 'Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024' which aims to modernise, update legal framework as well as enhance Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in India's maritime sector.

Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024 seeks to replace the colonial-era Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925. The colonial era act was rooted in the century-old Hague Rules. The new bill addresses various gaps with clarity, foresight, and renewed relevance for a rapidly evolving maritime sector.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the passing of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill in the Lok Sabha marks a crucial step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's vision of updating and modernising India's legal framework--making it more relevant, efficient, and accessible, while shedding colonial-era legacies that have impeded progress.

"The passage of this bill is a significant step toward strengthening India's legal foundation for maritime commerce. It not only promotes investor confidence but also positions India as Viksit Bharat."

Earlier in the day, Sonowal introduced 'Indian Ports Bill, 2025', aimed at consolidating laws related to port management, promoting integrated port development, and enhancing the ease of doing business in the maritime sector.

"The day marks a historic milestone in India's journey towards a modern, efficient, and globally competitive shipping sector. The passing of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha is a significant step in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's vision of modernising India's Maritime sector to become future ready and globally competitive," Sonowal said.

A key strength of the bill lies in its simplified language and structure, making the law more accessible to stakeholders, particularly Indian exporters, importers, and shipping professionals. While retaining the substantive legal framework, the bill aligns it with contemporary drafting practices, reducing ambiguities and minimising the risk of potential litigation, a release said.

The bill empowers the government and will allow the country to swiftly adapt to evolving international maritime conventions. It also ensures transparency and accountability by providing for parliamentary oversight of executive notifications.

Sonowal said the introduction of the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha is a transformative step toward modernising India's port governance and maritime infrastructure.

"By consolidating laws, empowering State Maritime Boards, and establishing the Maritime State Development Council, the bill attempts a way for integrated port development and improved ease of doing business. With a strong focus on safety, security, and environmental sustainability, this reform is set to enhance India's global competitiveness in the maritime sector."

The Indian Ports bill addresses critical aspects such as pollution control, disaster management, emergency response, security, safety, navigation, and data management at ports. It also seeks to ensure India's compliance with international obligations and maritime conventions. To safeguard India's port infrastructure, the bill includes provisions for port conservation and introduces adjudicatory mechanisms for resolving port-related disputes efficiently. The bill aims to modernise India's port governance framework, enhance efficiency, and position India as a global leader in maritime trade. (ANI)

