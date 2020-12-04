Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday held a discussion with Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya with an aim to improve water transport in Brahmaputra and Barak rivers for better trade and commerce.

During the discussion, Mandaviya shared a detailed framework of a nearly Rs 3,000-crore project for boosting navigability, transport, trade and commerce of the rivers Brahmaputra and Barak, which are the National Waterways-2 and 16, respectively.

Sonowal stressed on the need for restrengthening the existing transport facilities and utilising the optimum potential of the Brahmaputra and Barak, an official release said.

"The rivers served as the lifeline of trade and commerce as well as connectivity during the British period and provided connectivity with neighbouring countries," he said.

Mandaviya said that the project will encompass all critical areas like development of multi-modal logistic hubs with last-mile connectivity, passenger and cargo terminals and construction of new jetties, among others.

