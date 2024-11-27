Ranchi, Nov 27 (PTI) JMM leader Hemant Soren on Wednesday visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and enquired about the health condition of tribal icon Birsa Munda's great grandson Mangal Munda, who was injured in an accident.

Mangal Munda sustained head injuries after falling from the roof of a passenger vehicle near Pidihatu More in Saiko police station area in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday evening.

Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana Soren, visited the new trauma center of RIMS and enquired about Mangal Munda's health condition from the doctors, a hospital official said.

Mangal Munda was referred to RIMS on Tuesday from Khunti's Sadar Hospital.

Dr Vikas Kumar, Chief Senior Resident at RIMS, said, "He had a serious brain injury and there were blood clots on both sides of the brain. There was a lot of bleeding due to the accident and he needed an immediate operation. We performed a successful operation on Tuesday under the leadership of Dr Anand Prakash, HoD of Neurosurgery Department of RIMS."

He said that the operation was quite complicated.

"The surgery was conducted on both sides of the brain and it lasted for about four hours. The clots were removed. He is under doctors' observation," he added.

