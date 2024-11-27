Mumbai, November 27: The Powai police in Mumbai have arrested Aditya Pandit, a 27-year-old man from Delhi, on charges of abetment after his girlfriend, Srishti Tuli, a 25-year-old Air India pilot, was found dead at her rented apartment in Marol, Andheri, on Monday.

Indian Express reported that Tuli, originally from Gorakhpur, allegedly died by suicide, but her family suspects foul play. They alleged that Pandit, who had been frequenting her residence, harassed and abused her. The family has urged the Mumbai police to conduct a thorough investigation, citing instances of his controlling behaviour and public mistreatment of Tuli, including prohibiting her from eating non-vegetarian food. Palghar: Woman in Labour Dies in Maharashtra While Being Transported in Ambulance Lacking Oxygen Support.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Tuli returned home on Sunday after work and had an argument with Pandit, who left for Delhi around 1 a.m. She later called him, allegedly indicating her intent to take an extreme step. Pandit reportedly rushed back but found the door locked. After breaking in with the help of a key maker, he found her unresponsive. Tuli was declared dead at Seven Hills Hospital. West Bengal: Class 9 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Roof After Mother Scolds Her for Using Mobile Excessively in New Barrackpore.

Pandit has been charged under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have taken his statement and are analyzing Tuli’s phone for evidence of communication between the two. Statements from her family, friends, colleagues, and roommates will also be recorded.

Tuli, the first woman pilot from Gorakhpur and a celebrated figure in her hometown, had moved to Mumbai in June 2023 after securing a job with Air India. She had met Pandit two years ago during their pilot training in Delhi.

The FIR filed by Tuli’s family alleges that Pandit frequently harassed her, damaged her car, and controlled her finances. They suspect foul play, claiming he may have sedated and killed her. Evidence of suspicious financial transactions has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

