New Delhi, August 7: Soumya Swaminathan, Chair of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation and former Deputy Director-General (DDG) at the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Thursday lauded the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure farmer welfare and his resolve not to give in to "any kind of pressures."

"Firstly, he (MS Swaminathan) would have been very happy that the Prime Minister gave such a strong message of support for farmers, fishermen and for our tribal communities, and he repeated it many times. PM Modi made it clear that he would protect the farmers' rights and their welfare and not give in to any other kind of pressures," Swaminathan told ANI. US Tariffs: CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal Writes to PM Narendra Modi Urging Retaliatory Tariffs on America, Says ‘50% Tax Will Hurt Indian Trade Severely’.

She emphasised the need to figure out ways to withstand "geopolitical pressures" and thus, pointed out the importance of scientists, technologists, policymakers and farmers to come together and think of a solution. "My father would also have said that this is the time for us to sit together, scientists, technologists, policymakers and the stakeholders, who are the farmers from different parts of the country, to think about what could be a solution. How is India now going to chart its way forward? How are we going to withstand some of these geopolitical pressures that are coming upon us?" she added.

She emphasised that, as an integral part of the global community, India must find ways to move forward, considering its interdependencies, while maintaining its self-reliance in food production, which can be achieved through the application of science and technology, complemented by traditional wisdom. "We are already self-reliant in food, but as we are part of the global community, there are interdependencies in many ways, and we have to find a way forward. It has to come through application of science and technology, but through blending the traditional wisdom, as the Prime Minister also said, and I think it is possible to do it," Swaminathan said. Donald Trump’s Tariff Threat: If US Goes Ahead With This, India Should Also Impose 50% Tariff on American Imports, Saya Shashi Tharoor (Watch Video).

Soumya Swaminathan Lauds PM Modi

#WATCH | Delhi: On PM Modi's "India will never compromise on the interests of farmers," Former DDG at WHO and daughter of MS Swaminathan, Dr Soumya Swaminathan says, "... My father would also have said that this is the time for us to sit together, scientists, technologists,… https://t.co/zCZe7YlrsJ pic.twitter.com/19PzG1tdmZ — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025

Prof KC Bansal, Former Director of National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (ICAR), said that India remains capable of providing technological support to farmers, and there is a need to strive for the country to be self-sufficient. "We welcome the message given by the Prime Minister. We scientists can claim that our indigenous knowledge and talent in the country are globally renowned. We are capable of providing technological assistance to farmers and developing new schemes to meet our needs. The message he has given is strong. We need to strive to be aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient), Bansal told ANI.

Prof Rajeev K Varshney, International Chair in Agriculture and Food Security with the Food Futures Institute at Murdoch University in Australia, said that going through the tariffs imposed by the US on goods from India will be a "difficult situation" for the agriculture sector since farmers in India indulge in small-scale farming, unlike Western countries.

"India is an agricultural country. This means that agriculture is not merely a business, but a livelihood for farmers. Trade deals must be a win-win situation for both countries. I can understand what PM Modi has said. It is in the interest of the farmers. Because if we go through this large percentage of tariff, it will be a really very difficult situation for the agriculture sector since farmers in India indulge in small-scale farming as compared to the Western world, where big industries dominate agriculture," Varshney told ANI.

Earlier today, in a strong message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that farmers remain India's top priority and that the country would never compromise their interests. "For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference.

