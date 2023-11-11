New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj has extended his support to the three-day World Hindu Congress (WHC)-2023, which will be held in Bangkok from November 24.

Delegates from more than 60 countries are expected to attend the conference being organised by the World Hindu Foundation.

In a video posted by the WHC on its account on 'X' on Friday, Maharaj is heard saying, "Namaste everyone! I would like to extend my best wishes for the World Hindu Congress happening in Bangkok. Unfortunately, I can't be there due to World Cup commitments. But I wish you all the best."

"Hope it's an amazing event. Jai Sri Ram," he said.

Maharaj is part of the South African cricket squad for the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. He is a "pivotal member" of his country's team, which has successfully qualified for the semi-finals, the conference's organiser said in a statement on Saturday.

The first conference was organised in Delhi in 2014 and the second in Chicago in 2018.

The WHC-2023 comprises seven parallel conferences, including the Hindu Youth Conference, conducted by the Hindu Students and Youth Network, its organiser said.

This youth-centric conference aims to empower young Hindu leaders and change-makers bringing positive change in their respective spheres, it added.

"The rejuvenation and revitalisation of Hindu Dharma throughout the world rests on the shoulders of young Hindus. This conference will provide them an opportunity to foster synchronised action and work towards Hindu resurgence cohesively," coordinator of the Hindu Youth Conference, Murali Krishna Magesan, said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the WHC-2023.

