New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): In line with the Government of India's Digital India vision and as part of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances' Special Campaign 5.0 focusing on digitisation and good governance, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has taken major strides in 2025 to accelerate its digital transformation journey.

"Through a robust suite of new portals and applications, SECL is redefining operational efficiency, employee empowerment, and transparency across all levels of the organisation", the Minister of Coal mentioned in an official statement.

Major digital initiatives of SECL in 2025 include the Internal Selection Portal, an HR tool which streamlines the internal selection and promotion process for non-executive employees. Candidates can apply, track application status, and receive updates online, while departments handle scrutiny digitally -- ensuring transparency and efficiency in human resource operations.

An HPV vaccination portal, part of Mission Sanjeevani, SECL launched a dedicated portal to manage HPV vaccination drives for employees and dependents. The system facilitates digital scheduling, identification, certification, and real-time progress tracking, promoting health and accountability, it said.

The 'Jatayu Dashboard', another initiative is a comprehensive decision-support system, this dashboard consolidates circulars, guidelines, manuals, and SOPs, providing employees instant access to the latest regulatory information for improved compliance and governance.

The Contract Monitoring Portal centralises oversight of active contracts, this platform enhances compliance, tracking, and timely closure of agreements -- strengthening contract governance and minimizing administrative delay.

Security Pass Portal, which is currently under trial, will digitise the issuance of entry passes for vehicles, employees, and visitors across SECL's headquarters and residential colonies -- ensuring greater campus security and administrative ease.

The Manpower budget portal facilitates data-driven forecasting and planning by aggregating manpower information from all SECL units, supporting accurate and transparent budget preparation.

Whereas the Land and R&R (L&R) portal is a step towards land management, with the system digitally tracking land acquisition, compensation, disbursal, possession, and employment records -- enabling detailed, plot-wise analysis and transparent reporting.

The SECL coal component calculator is designed for coal consumers, with it providing precise computation of coal value and security deposits, fostering financial clarity and customer satisfaction.

Compensation and PI Bill Information Portal, also digitises the processing of compensation and performance incentive bills, resulting in faster approvals and better accountability, it said. (ANI)

