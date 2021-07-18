Kochi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Southern Naval Command conducted a Swachh Bharat drive here on Saturday, clearing plastic and other non-biodegradable waste from the coastal areas.

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command (SNC), Vice Admiral A K Chawla, led a team of more than 750 naval personnel with their families to clear the plastic and non-biodegradable waste near the naval bases, residential areas, the Fort Kochi beach and a stretch of the Venduruthy channel.

"As a part of the Swachh Bharat drive, environment, cleanliness and hygiene awareness campaigns were conducted in the civil areas of the Willingdon Island, Vathuruthy village and Fort Kochi with an emphasis on plastic waste management and a reduction in the use of plastic," a Defence PRO release said.

The cleanliness drive was organised to commemorate the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and the "Swarnim Vijay Varsh".

Online lectures and webinars on Swachh Bharat initiatives and milestones of the country's freedom struggle were also conducted by the Navy Children at the Kendriya Vidyalayas of the SNC shore units from July 12 to 17, which witnessed a wide participation of teachers, students and parents.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The celebrations started 75 weeks before the 75th anniversary of India's independence and will end on August 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, 2021 marks the "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" or the 50th anniversary of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Similar Swachh Bharat drives and community sensitisation programmes on waste segregation, recycling and disposal, the deleterious effects of single-use plastic, the benefits of using biodegradable carry bags etc. were carried out at other naval units located in Lonavala, Jamnagar, Chilka, Coimbatore, Goa, Ezhimala and Malad, the release said.

