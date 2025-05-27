New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The southwest monsoon advanced into several parts of India on Monday, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and parts of the Northeast, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall as the monsoon arrived 16 days ahead of its usual onset, marking its earliest arrival in the city in 19 years.

In a post on X, the IMD said, "Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of westcentral & North Bay of Bengal, Remaining parts of Mizoram, entire Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, today the 26th May."

The IMD added that Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into some more parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of West Central, some more parts of North Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Northeastern states, and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over west coast (Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra & Goa) during next 6-7 days with possibility of extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala, Konkan including Mumbai city, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and Ghat areas of Karnataka on 26th & 27th, Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 26th May," the IMD added.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue along the west coast over the coming week, including Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra, and Goa.

Notably, the monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Monday, 16 days earlier than the usual date of June 11, marking the earliest onset in 19 years.

Following the rains, several areas of Mumbai experienced waterlogging. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the BJP-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to address the flooding adequately.

Visiting affected localities, Thackeray said, "Mumbai has collapsed in rain."

"We are seeing absolute absence of governance in Maharashtra today. Mumbai has collapsed in the rains, and it's only May. Last week, it was Andheri Subway and Saki Naka that was flooded. Today, it is South and Central Mumbai facing the brunt of the BMC being controlled by BJP and corrupt mind," Thackeray wrote in a post on X.

"Hind Mata and Gandhi Market (traditional flood spots) were made flood free by our govt in 2022. Today, due to the apathy of the government, it flooded. The Metro Station in Worli, inaugurated 2 weeks ago, saw a wall collapse, waterlogging, and sewage line water enter the station. A newly made road has caved in near Kemps Corner," he added.

Thackeray also highlighted issues at the newly inaugurated Worli Metro Station, where waterlogging and a wall collapse were reported. "For the past two months, we have repeatedly said the drains have not been cleaned properly, and the municipal corporation has not held meetings during the monsoon," he told reporters outside Worli station.

Responding, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde acknowledged some water entered the station but assured the matter would be addressed promptly. He also criticised the previous Shiv Sena (UBT)-led government for closing multiple metro stations.

"I have talked with Ashwini Bhide (Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Corporation), she said that water had come in from the entrance, the work will be done quickly. But I ask, the people who had kept the metro closed, if we had not opened it, then how would the lakhs of people benefit from it? They (UBT-led govt) had said to close it down, but after our government came in we started it all, lakhs of people are travelling in it now," Shinde said.

He emphasised that the state government and BMC share responsibility for problems caused by the rains.

"Wherever people are facing difficulty due to rains, the responsibility is both of the state government and the Corporation. But these people, what did they do in the last 25 years? Did they make a concrete road?," Shinde added.

Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) showed the city's monsoon onset.

According to IMD data, Mumbai city received 135 mm of rainfall, with Supari Tank and Nariyalwadi in Santacruz recording the highest rainfall at 25 mm, followed by Khar Danda Pali Hill with 24 mm. Other areas like HE Ward Office (18 mm), HW Ward Office (16 mm), Vile Parle (15 mm), Andheri Fire Station (14 mm), Chakal Municipal School (14 mm), Malvani Fire Station (12 mm), and Versova Pumping Station (11 mm) also recorded significant rainfall.

Earlier, IMD had forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in South Peninsular, West, Northeast, East, Central, and Northwest regions over the next few days. Several areas may also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Northeast India.

Gusty winds reaching 40-70 kmph were expected in multiple regions, with isolated hailstorms forecast over Himachal Pradesh on select days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on 26th and 27th May, and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter during 28th May-01st June, and heavy to very heavy rainfall over North Interior Karnataka during 26th-30th May.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are expected to have scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana from May 26 to 29 and Rayalaseema on May 27, too.

Extremely heavy rains are expected at isolated places, likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on May 27 to 31 too.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalseema on May 27-29 are expected to have a thunderstorm with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in West Rajasthan till May 28. (ANI)

