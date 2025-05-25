New Delhi, May 25: The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of west central & east central Arabian Sea on Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Along with these areas, the monsoons have also advanced into some more parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal. In a social media post on X, the IMD said, "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of westcentral & eastcentral Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of westcentral and north Bay of Bengal, and some more parts of Mizoram, some parts of Manipur and Nagaland today, the 25th May 2025."

"The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 15.5°N/55°E, 15.5°N/60°E, 16°N/65°E, 16.5°N/70°E, Devgad, Belagavi, Haveri, Mandya, Dharmapuri, Chennai, 15°N/83°E, 18°N/87°E, 20°N/89°E, Aizawl, Kohima, 26.5°N/95°E, 27°N/97°E," the social media post added. According to the Met Department, the conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon. It may reach into some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in the next three days. Cyclone Shakti Update: IMD Says Depression Over Madhya Maharashtra Likely To Move Slowly Eastwards During Next 24 Hours and Weaken Gradually, Check Real-Time Status on Windy.

The post reads, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of westcentral & North Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northeastern states during next 3 days." On Saturday, the southwest monsoon hit Kerala, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This year, the Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 24, eight days earlier than its normal onset date of June 1, said IMD. Favourable monsoons help monsoon-dependent agricultural regions, citizens, and last-mile users to tackle extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change in a better way. Favourable Monsoon has substantial economic benefits of government investments in monsoon-related weather and forecasting services, particularly benefiting farmers, livestock rearers, and fisherfolk. Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Says Low-Pressure Area Forming Over Arabian Sea Likely To Intensify Into Depression by May 24, Check Real-Time Status Here.

Further Advancement of Monsoon

These advancements, like those through the Monsoon Mission and High Performance Computers, have yielded significant returns, including improved crop yields, reduced losses from extreme weather events, and enhanced capacity to manage resources.

