The Southwest Monsoon advanced further over India on 24th May 2025, marking its onset over Kerala—eight days ahead of the usual 1st June date. It has covered the entire Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Mahe, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, and large sections of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. The Northern Limit of Monsoon now stretches from Karwar to Chennai, Saiha, and 27°N/98°E. Conditions are favourable for its further progression into Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, more areas of Karnataka, Northeast India, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next 2–3 days. The early arrival signals a potentially active monsoon season, with widespread rain likely in the coming weeks. India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Kerala, Earliest Onset Over Indian Mainland Since 2009, Says IMD.

Monsoon 2025 Tracker Map

